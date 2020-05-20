The United Way of the Wabash Valley announced today $70,000 in awards to help provide safety net services.
These awards bring to the United Way’s total investment in local communities' safety net services to nearly $150,000 in 2020.
These grants are separate from the United Way and Wabash Valley Community Foundation's joint COVID-19 Relief Fund. These funds help organizations in the community provided emergency assistance.
The awards were:
- $5,000 for Catholic Charities of Terre Haute– support for food bank;
- $15,000 for Kid Kare Project Inc.– direct assistance to children for essential needs;
- $20,000 for Reach Services – Independent Living Program will provide day services to the increasing homeless population in our community;
- $5,000 for Samaritan Food Pantry St. Joseph University Parish – support for food pantry assistance;
- $15,000 for Terre Haute Meals on Wheels – meal delivery service and wellness checks to elderly and disabled individuals;
- $10,000 for Wabash Valley Habitat for Humanity – the Neighborhood Revitalization program to provide immediate critical home repairs to low-income individuals and families.
Earlier this year, the United Way solicited applications from organizations whose focus areas include immediate, emergent assistance such as food, shelter and clothing services. Volunteers evaluated and selected six programs.
“The United Way is working to take a comprehensive approach to address generational poverty in our community. Programs like this play a role in working towards the overall community goal to move 10,000 families out of financial struggles and into stability,” said Stuart Powell, Community Impact Committee member and Safety Net review chair.
“While safety net services generally provide short-term solutions to help people move toward prosperity ... they are a vital first step on that pathway to success,” Powell said in a news release.
United Way Executive Director Richard Payonk also explained the United Way continues to provide annual transition funding to long-time member agencies, such as this year's earlier $80,000 in awards to orgraizations such as the dental clinic at Wabash Valley Health Center, the Salvation Army, CODA’s Emergency Client Shelter, Disaster Response Program at the American Red Cross and more.
