United Way awards $68K in quality childcare grants

The United Way of the Wabash Valley has announced a grant award from its Success By 6 Impact Council to address high-quality childcare in the community.
A total of $68,0000 will go to Sugar Grove Title I Preschool in Vigo County, Steps of Faith Child Care Ministry and Tik Tock Daycare in Sullivan County over the next two years.
The United Way's Success By 6 Impact Council had solicited applications from childcare sites to propose how those sites would provide quality affordable childcare and prepare children to enter school ready to learn by increasing their enrollment numbers in an existing Level 3 or 4 Paths to QUALITY program or to move up a level in the rating system.
From the application process, volunteers evaluated and selected the three childcare sites. The three sites that were awarded the grant are all currently unrated or are level 1 on Paths to QUALITY. With this grant, all three hope to achieve Level 3 or Level 4 and become a high quality rated childcare site with an impact on over 170 children.
“United Way’s Success By 6 is focused on making sure our community’s youngest members have access to high-quality care and that organizations have the tools needed to provide such care," said Krissie Pickering, early childhood education chair at Ivy Tech Community College and co-chair of the impact council.
"Studies show that children who receive high-quality child care enter school with better math, language, and social skills. These skills give children a good start to succeed in school and in life,” Pickering said in a news release.
The grant will allow the childcare sites to invest in learning centers, outdoor learning play areas, and safety upgrades to comply with the Paths to QUALITY program.
