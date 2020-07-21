United Way awards $101,500 to prevent substance abuse

The United Way of the Wabash Valley has awarded additional grants from its Substance Use Disorders Impact Council that is working to support substance use prevention locally.
Earlier this year, the council solicited applications from community organizations to expand prevention programs that focus on understanding the risks of substance use and/or programs that help to destigmatize substance use disorders through educational campaigns.
From those applications, volunteers selected three programs to receive a total of $101,500 over the next two years. The programs receiving funding include:
Chances and Services for Youth – will provide Too Good for Drugs programming to 6th-9th graders in the Vigo County School Corp. to build social and emotional competencies to reduce risk factors for substance abuse.
Catholic Charities Ryves Youth Center - will expand the TIME for Me Mentoring Program to more children. The program provides substance use risk education and builds positive skills and behaviors.
Mental Health America – will expand the Too Good for Drugs program to Sullivan County 4th- and 5th-grade students and pilot a Character Strong program for 3rd graders in Sullivan Elementary to promote positive brain health, self-worth and character traits.
“These proven evidence-based programs are a vital asset to our community that will reach over 5,400 children across the Wabash Valley per year,” Jordan Orwig, substance use disorder chair for the United Way, said in a news release.
"By developing crucial social and emotional skills in children, in combination with risk education of the dangers of substance use, it works to promote positive life decisions. These positive decisions can begin to turn the tide on the affects that substance use disorder is having on our entire community.”
