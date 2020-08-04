United Way announces new grant opportunity

The United Way of the Wabash Valley today announced it is soliciting proposals to expand financial literacy training, coaching and/or mentoring in the Wabash Valley.
These proposals should be from qualified applicants who can coordinate, manage and monitor initial training programs and post-training coaching/mentoring assignments.
The initiative must expand all participants’ ability to understand and properly apply financial management skills. United Way is making available up to $100,000 in funding to be provided for an initial one-year contract term.
This represents the first grant opportunity issued from their newly formed Financial Management Impact Council.
The council is part of the United Way’s transition, which started over a year ago, to a collective impact focus on the root causes of generational poverty within their 6-county service area of Clay, Parke, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo Counties in Indiana and Clark County in Illinois. The United Way’ of the Wabash Valley's goal is to move 10,000 families out of financial struggles and into stability.
Organizations interested in applying for the Financial Skills Development grant opportunity can find the full request and all proposal documents on the United Way website at uwwv.org/funding. There will be a virtual meeting for those interested in the grant on at 5 p.m. Aug. 11. Contact Mark Johnson at mjohnson@uwwv.org for a link to the virtual meeting. Letters of intent re due Aug. 21.
Anyone interested in donating to support the funding of specific initiatives or impact councils may visit United Way’s interactive “Choose Your Impact” website at uwwv.org/choose
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.