The United Way of the Wabash Valley today announced a second grant opportunity.
The United Way seeks proposals from qualified applicants to create, sustain or expand a quality jail mentorship program with a focus on substance use. The program will support and prepare inmates for sobriety and reentry.
United Way is making available up to $100,000 in funding to be provided over two years. Applicants will be allowed to apply for up to a maximum of $25,000 per year for investment in 2020 and 2021.
Organizations interested in applying for the jail mentoring grant opportunity can find the full request and all proposal documents on the United Way website at uwwv.org/funding. Letters of intent, the first step in the application process, are due Nov. 22.
The effort comes from the United Way of the Wabash Valley's newly formed Substance Use Disorders Impact Council.
The council is part of the United Way’s transition, which started over a year ago, to a collective impact focus on the root causes of generational poverty within their six-county service area of Clay, Parke, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo Counties in Indiana and Clark County in Illinois.
The new council focuses on well-rounded approaches to substance use prevention, treatment, and recovery solutions in support of United Way’s goal for the community to move 10,000 families out of financial struggle and into stability.
Jennifer Hutchens, a clinical psychologist and co-chair of the Substance Use Disorders Council explained the new grant opportunity.
“Our council has set a target on measuring, reporting and reducing the number of substance-use-disorder-related arrests in the community," Hutchens said in a news release. "We know if we can work collaboratively with local law enforcement, treatment providers and non-profits to move these numbers down, we will have a long-term positive impact on United Way’s bold community goal. Today we are excited to announce a grant opportunity that will drive expansion of mentoring programs within our six county jails to decrease substance use related recidivism upon reentry.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.