United Way announces grant opportunity

The United Way of the Wabash Valley has announced its annual grant opportunity available to provide safety-net or vital emergency assistance for need in the community.
The Safety Net grant opportunity is open to any organization providing immediate and emergency assistance of vital needs such as food, shelter, and clothing in the United Way’s six-county service area of Clay, Parke, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo in Indiana and Clark in Illinois. Organizations interested in applying for the Safety Net grant opportunity can find the application link and a full definition of safety-net services at uwwv.org/funding.
A virtual informational meeting required for all applicants regarding the steps for application and what programs are considered safety net will be Jan. 11 at noon. The full application is due on Feb. 4 at 4 p.m. Those with questions or a desire to RSVP for the informational meeting should contact Mark Johnson at mjohnson@uwwv.org or (812) 235-6287.
Safety-net services play a pivotal role in closing the gap for community members in desperate need and have always been a staple of the United Way’s investment into the community. The organization will be investing over $100,000 dollars into these vital programs through this grant.
The program is part of the United Way of the Wabash Valley's goal to move 10,000 families out of financial struggles and into stability.
Richard Payonk, executive director, said, “We know that there are many individuals and families that are struggling in our community. And while our overall goal is focused on addressing the root causes of generational poverty, we understand we must support those that are struggling today through safety net services and programs. These services can create a pathway to future success."
