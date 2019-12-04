The United Way of the Wabash Valley on Wednesday announced a new grant opportunity to assist those in need in by providing safety net or vital emergency assistance.
The Safety Net open grant opportunity is open to any organization providing immediate and emergency assistance of vital needs such as food, shelter, and clothing in the United Way’s 6-county service area of Clay, Parke, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo in Indiana, and Clark in Illinois.
Organizations interested in applying for the Safety Net RFP opportunity can find the application on the United Way website at uwwv.org/funding.
There will be an informative meeting regarding the steps for application and what programs are considered safety net on December 17 at 5:30 pm at the United Way office at 100 S. 7th Street in Terre Haute. The full application is due on January 24th. If you have questions or would like additional information contact Mark Johnson at mjohnson@uwwv.org or 812-235-6287.
Safety net programs have always been a staple of the United Way’s investment in the community, the United Way said in a news release. Currently, the organization provides funding for safety net programs such as the Catholic Charities Bethany House, Salvation Army’s Social Services Program, and Meals on Wheels Food Delivery.
This grant hopes to invest at least $70,000 into safety net programs, but if the current Community Resource Drive increases we will be able to invest even more, said Richard Payonk, executive director of the United Way of the Wabash Valley.
