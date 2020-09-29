United Way announces education grant opportunity

The United Way of the Wabash Valley has announced a new grant opportunity issued from its Youth Success Impact Council aimed at assisting school aged children from grades K-12 who are having issues regarding attendance or staying engaged while in class.
The grant program will focus on proposals put forth by community organizations or schools that will enhance student engagement in their current education forum (real, virtual or in-home) and work to improve long-term student attendance rates.
The Youth Success Impact Council has made available $60,000 in funding for this initiative, and applicants may apply for $2,000 to $5,000 per program. Funds must be used within a year of funding approval.
The deadline to apply is Nov, 20. For the full list of requirements and application details visit uwwv.org/funding.
Project proposals will enhance student engagement, interest and enthusiasm in their studies, as well as improved attendance. Proposals can target any age group or grade level and may take place at home or at a school, so long as there is approval by the principal.
The projects may also serve any number of students, though the project must have a clear aim at students who are at risk of or have demonstrated a record of high absenteeism or have become disengaged from their studies. Proposals must also be structured to provide sustained development and working with students over time. Proposals suggesting a one-time event structure will not be eligible.
