The United Way of the Wabash Valley has awarded over $6,000 through its latest cycle of open grants supporting early childhood literacy projects, the agency said Tuesday.
The awards this year went to seven organizations and will affect over 200 local children. Each grant program required an activity focused around a book(s) and each child must receive a copy of the book related to the activity, and it requires parent/family activities to be included in the event. Each grant was a maximum of $1,000 each.
The 2020 early childhood literacy grant recipients are:
- CRADLES of Clay County, Brazil
- Davis Park Elementary Title 1 Preschool
- Hamilton Center Early Head Start
- Karen’s Kids Unit 2
- Open Hands Preschool in Brazil
- Sprouts Child Care in West Terre Haute
- Tender Moments Play House & Preschool
Success By 6, an impact council of the United Way, mobilizes community resources to ensure that young children are provided with nurturing learning environments during the critical development years of birth to 6 to help prepare them for kindergarten.
The goal of the Success By 6 Grant Program for Early Childhood Literacy Projects is to provide funding to early childhood educators and child care providers for the purpose of conducting an experience that will nurture a love for reading and learning in young children (0 – 5) and their families.
