The United Way of the Wabash Valley has announced the grant award from its Financial Management Impact Council aimed at delivering income management tools, mentoring and programs for the entire community by meeting families “where they are.”
This is the first grant opportunity issued from this council as it works together with all the other United Way councils to focus on the root causes of generational poverty within their six-county service area of Clay, Parke, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo Counties in Indiana and Clark County in Illinois.
The grant focuses on expanding financial literacy training, coaching and/or mentoring in the Wabash Valley. The United Way is awarding more than $99,000 to three organizations for a one-year program. The awarded programs include:
• Purdue Extension, Vermillion County: This project will utilize the Your Money, Your Goals Toolkit to train 100 community partners in the region to help them become mentors for economically vulnerable people.
• Reach Services Inc: Reach Services in partnership with Regions Bank and their Next Step financial training program will be providing financial classes for low to moderate income individuals who struggle with financial challenges living from paycheck to paycheck or struggling to live with their limited resources.
• YMCAs of the Wabash Valley: The YMCA will use the Dave Ramsey Financial Peace University curriculum to help individuals and families learn and adopt proven methods for achieving financial freedom.
