United Campus Ministries building named to National Register

The United Campus Ministries building has been named to the National Register of Historic Places, recognizing the architectural significance of the 57-year-old building at 321 N. Seventh St., Terre Haute.
UCM announced the news Monday, and campus pastor Dawn Black is expected to receive state and national register certificates during a ceremony at the Indiana State Fair on Thursday.
The determination was made by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources following submission of a 46-page application prepared by a consultant and architectural historian Susan Lankford, according to a news release from UCM.
The UCM Building — originally known as the Wesley Foundation Student Center when it was built in 1965 — was designed by architect Thomas J. Weigel of the Indianapolis-based firm Lewis, Shimer & Associates.
The two-story brick-and-glass building reflects “principles of the International Style and mid-20th century Modern architecture,” Lankford observed in her submission.
“The building is in good condition and retains a high level of integrity of location, design, setting, materials, workmanship, feeling and association,” she added.
United Campus Ministries, an ecumenical ministry, serves students at Indiana State University, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College and Ivy Tech.
“The chapel is the highlight of the building,” Lankford wrote. “It is an intimate and well-preserved area that retains all of its character-defining features. The open two-story space features an altar and lectern on a chancel at the east end of the sanctuary. … The dark, warm colors of the ceiling add to the sense of intimacy.”
“In the chapel, the small clerestory windows and skylight over the steel cross add a sense of drama and focus the congregation’s attention on the altar,” she added. “The chapel has a cave-like feeling, a scheme that gives a sense of quiet contemplation.”
The library/lounge sits almost a half-story higher than the rest of the first floor. The space is two stories tall. Its fireplace, which includes a slate hearth, is an original character-defining feature, according to the application.
Lankford also praised the second-floor recreation room that features four original skylights, a second fireplace and windows that look onto the interior courtyard.
The building shows the influence of several contemporary movements, including the Modern architecture movement and its demand for simple volumes of space and clear lines.
The design was also influenced by the work of Mies van der Rohe, noted for the design of a chapel at the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago.
“Modern designs favored geometric shapes, clear definitions of space, avoided historical stylistic references, joined natural and manmade elements, and attempted to connect interior and exterior spaces,” Lankford said.
The campus ministry has made several upgrades to the building in recent years, mindful of preserving its architectural integrity. Those improvements have included a new roof, the replacement of windows and a modernized and expanded kitchen area. UCM is now working to improve accessibility within the building.
Listing on the National Register allows owners of listed properties to apply for matching federal grants for restoration or preservation work, if funds are available. It also provides a degree of environmental protection.
The Wesley Foundation in Terre Haute was founded in October 1943 and was originally housed at Centenary Methodist Church (now Centenary United Methodist Church) just to the south of UCM’s current location.
In 1960, the foundation purchased the property at 321 N. Seventh St. and arranged to tear down the two-story house there. The United Capital Funds Program of the Northwest Indiana Annual Conference of the Methodist Church supplied more than $104,000 to support construction of the student ministry building. Shelton Hannig Inc. was general construction contractor for the project.
In 1974, the United Campus Christian Fellowship – established by the Disciples of Christ, Presbyterian, United Church of Christ, and Episcopal churches – merged with the Wesley Foundation to form United Campus Ministries.
Further celebration of the building’s designation on the National Register is expected to take place during Indiana State University’s Homecoming Week this fall.
— This item was supplied to the Tribune-Star by United Campus Ministries.
