Union Health has announced a return to in-person joint pain seminars beginning Nov. 2 with a focus on shoulder pain.
Orthopedic Surgeon Sameer Bavishi from the Union Medical Group Bone and Joint Center will be the featured speaker at the 6 p.m. event at the Landsbaum Center for Health Education, 1433 North 6½ St. in Terre Haute.
Bavishi is a board certified, fellowship trained physician who specializes in all aspects of shoulder pain and complete shoulder replacement.
While this will mark a return to in-person patient education, Union Health has teamed with the Landsbaum Center in order to offer a safe, socially distanced event.
The auditorium will be utilized at 50% capacity, allowing for 75 attendees.
Additionally, masks will be required during the event, except while attendees are eating.
Dr. Bavishi will present information for about 45 minutes, followed by a question and answer session.
Anyone interested in attending the joint pain seminars should RSVP by email to kclark@uapclinic.com or by calling 812-242-3009.
Individually packaged meals and desserts will be provided at this event, with food service available starting at 5:30 p.m.
