James Hoffa, the son of former Teamster president Jimmy Hoffa, visited Brazil recently for the dedication of a historical marker honoring his father. While there, he reflected on the current state of the labor union.
“The labor movement today is very vibrant because right now, we’re coming out of COVID and eight percent inflation, so there’s really a kind of renewal now,” he said. “We’re falling behind and you can see it at Amazon, you see it at Starbucks, you see it at different places like the movie thing going on with AFTRA (the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) right now out west.”
He continued, “There’s a lot going on with people saying, ‘I want a fair share of what’s going on.’ And the only way to get it — they’re not going to give it to you, you’ve got to take it. And that’s what Jimmy Hoffa stood for — taking it and wanting economic justice.”
Hoffa is hardly the only iconic labor leader to hail from the area. At the end of the 19th century and beginning of the 20th, Eugene V. Debs — who was born in Terre Haute and lived here much of his life — founded both the American Railroad Union (ARU) and the Industrial Workers of the World (IWW).
Debs promoted workers’ right to organize unions and to strike in order to protect their interests and for restrictions on child labor, and he was a champion of women’s rights long before they were given the right to vote. He also served as a Terre Haute City Clerk.
A clarifying moment in Debs’ life came in the 1890s, during the Pullman Strike, a widespread railroad strike that severely disrupted railway traffic throughout the Midwest. During the strike, Congress passed legislation making the first Monday in September a federal legal holiday, Labor Day.
President Grover Cleveland signed the bill into law on June 28, 1894. A few days later, he sent federal troops to Chicago to curb the strike, the first time authorities turned weapons on peaceable American citizens. The strike inspired Debs to become a socialist.
The Debs Foundation was formed in 1962, and in 1965 it bought his former home on the Indiana State University campus and turned it into a museum. The Eugene V. Debs Museum was named to the Historic Registry in 1966.
The museum is filled with memorabilia from throughout his life. Its attic is festooned with murals by the artist John Laska depicting both Debs’ life and the labor movement’s.
Allison Duerk, the director of the museum, said the labor movement is getting stronger at the moment.
“We have a lot to be optimistic about, but the labor movement has been historically meek in the last few decades,” she said. “But coming out of the pandemic, seeing your health and safety as a worker be sacrificed for your employer’s profit changes how you relate to your job. That has propelled a lot of young workers — of all ages, really — into interest in the labor movement.
“Public support for labor unions has never been higher in my lifetime,” Duerk added. “We’re in a good context to be able to build this movement beyond anything I’ve seen in my lifetime.”
Jim Fellows, the Business Manager for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), agreed.
“Young people are more aware of labor unions than they’ve ever been,” he said. “The younger generation witnessed their parents’ struggles in hostile work environments, so that definitely has played a part. There’s an appetite to make a decent living wage and still contribute to making people’s lives better.”
Fellows added, “Labor unions are becoming more relevant. The public’s appreciation for unions is higher than it was in the 1940s, when they were in high favor during World War II. Unions improve lives.”
Mark W. Swaner, business manager for the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 157, said, “Right at the moment, the state of the labor union is better than ever. Our jurisdiction is vast, from the chip plant in Lafayette to the battery plant and the Maple Creek natural gas powerhouse in Sullivan County.”
The Local 157 lobbies for its members’ living wages and benefits as well as trains skilled laborers. “We maintain a high bar,” Swaner said.
Jerry “Joe” Bolk, business manager of the Laborers’ International Union of North America (LIUNA) Local 204, which represents 700 members who work in the construction industry, said, “We’re extremely busy. I haven’t seen work like this in a long time. So we’re going through growing pains, finding people to work. It’s a good opportunity to pick up union membership.”
Robert Thomas, Terre Haute’s field representative for the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers of Local 4 — Indiana/Kentucky, said his union is also experiencing growing pains.
”We are maintaining membership numbers in the area; however we have an aging membership and finding younger people that are interested in the skilled trades has proven difficult,” he said. “When I was growing up, one of the most prestigious and lucrative career paths after high school was a union apprenticeship. It still is, but most kids now have no idea what a union apprenticeship is and are missing out on a great opportunity. {/div}{/div}”We are working to change that, and we are getting help from high school educators and administrators,” he added. “We attend many career fairs to reach out to the students and teachers as well.”{/div}{/div}Duerk said there are other issues challenging labor unions. {/div}{/div}”For the most part, labor policy — organizing laws — had been more influenced by employers than by workers and set up to funnel workers’ discontent into contract fights and less direct action — less strikes, less work stoppages and slowdowns — which means that it’s really hard to organize a union these days,” she said. “It’s a miracle that any working person is able to be a part of an organizing drive for a new union because of how much more resources employers have to interrupt that process at every step of the way.”{/div}{/div}Duerk also noted the coincidence that two famous labor leaders grew up so close to one another geographically yet so far apart chronologically. {/div}{/div}”Part of it could have been Hoffa growing up in a place where someone like Eugene Debs set the mold for becoming a champion of working people through the labor movement,” she said. {/div}“It’s kind of unique,” Swaner agreed. “It has to do with the midwestern work ethic.”{/div}It may be less coincidental that both leaders met with sad endings. Debs was imprisoned, running for president while incarcerated. Fellows said his favorite thing in the Debs Museum is the table built by other prison inmates for Debs while he was running for president from prison. President Warren G. Harding commuted Debs’ sentence in 1921 and he died in a sanitorium in 1925.
Hoffa also did jail time, but more famously disappeared on July 30, 1975, and was declared legally dead in 1982.
Duerk attributes these fates to “the context in which they work in — it’s not that controversial to say that the rich and powerful control the whole system, government and economy.”
She added, “Labor leaders who have taken on those roles are confronting the most powerful interests in this country, which are our employers. So to see someone like Debs locked up, or see Hoffa disappeared, it’s taking hard stances when the results aren’t necessarily going to be favorable for you. It’s being willing to do the hard thing for the people you represent.”{/div}{/div}
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.