Union unveils vending machine with free naloxone

Union Hospital unveiled a vending machine that dispenses free doses of naloxone, a drug that counteracts the deadly effects of an opioid overdose, outside its emergency room Thursday morning.
Overdose Lifeline — a nonprofit that battles substance use disorder — is providing 19 free naloxone vending machines across nine different counties in Indiana at no cost to the sites as part of an initiative begun by Gov. Eric Holcomb in December of 2021.
Justin Phillips, Overdose Lifeline’s founder and executive director, noted that “addicts can be uncomfortable interacting with other human beings.” With the vending machine, which holds 350 doses, addicts skip the middleman and the dispenser is available 24/7.
Douglas Huntsinger, executive director for drug prevention, treatment and enforcement and chairman of the Indiana Commission to Combat Drug Abuse, reported that 2021 saw 107,000 overdose deaths nationwide, and 2,700 in Indiana, a 21% increase in the state.
“We’re placing vending machines all over the state in high-traffic, high-need places,” he said, adding that four lives were saved by naloxone in Clark County just last month.
Phillips showed that the vending machine operates like any other, except that it does not require any kind of payment and will dispense as many doses of naloxone as the user seeks. Naloxone’s packaging includes instructions on how to use it, and Phillips demonstrated how the drug worked on a hospital training manikin — it comes in the form of a nasal spray which is inserted into one nostril.
It’s generally effective within minutes, but if there is no reaction, a second dose can be sprayed into the other nostril. The hospital training manikin’s eyes snapped open in fewer than three minutes and emitted a coughing sound.
Rebecca Lynch, vice president and chief medical officer for Union Health, said the naloxone dispenser will “empower community members to intervene immediately when every second counts.” She noted that many addicts do not seek help because of addiction’s stigma tied to a moral model perspective, which she said is not scientifically supported.
Phillips founded Overdose Lifeline in response to her son Aaron’s overdose death in 2013, transforming her grief into a proactive endeavor.
“I learned really soon after that naloxone was such a thing, and that we didn’t understand as a society that relationship between prescription opioids and heroin — they have the same chemical compound,” Phillips said. “It was just a natural course of action for me to do something to make change. We started small with raising money for first responders and then we helped change the law in 2015 that you can get naloxone without a prescription, and we can do stuff like this.”
The vending machine concept came to Overdose Lifeline from Wayne State University. Brad Ray, who was at that college at the time, is on Overdose Lifeline’s board of directors.
Overdose Lifeline had previously set up numerous “nalox boxes” which contain 10 doses apiece around the state of Indiana — its website, overdoselifeline.org, has a map showing each nalox box’s location. “This is just a next step in this type of environment outside the emergency room, which is a perfect place,” Phillips said. Those unable to reach an outlet offering naloxone can order it on the website.
“Everyone can get it in at any point in their community,” Huntsinger said. “We have them all across the Wabash Valley. Our goal is everyone to have access to naloxone.”
Tyler Spivey of Next Step also spoke at the event, noting he was a recovering addict who had been saved by naloxone. “Otherwise, I wouldn’t be here today,” he said.
As Huntsinger put it, “We can’t move Hoosiers into treatment and ultimately into recovery if they’re not alive.”
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
