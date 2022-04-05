Local hospitals are seeing light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel.
On Tuesday, Union Hospital announced zero patients hospitalized with COVID-19 infections after discharging one person Monday.
Terre Haute Regional Hospital had one COVID patient in house on Tuesday.
“We recently discharged a patient who was here for 77 days,” said Regional spokesperson Ann Marie Foote on Tuesday.
Marc Keilman, Union’s director of quality and infection control, and one of the incident commanders for the community’s COVID Response Team, called Tuesday one of the brightest days the hospital has had in a while.
“The pandemic has been going on for just over two years now, and today is the first day in several months that we have had zero patients hospitalized with COVID-19 infection,” Keilman said. “So it is a very exciting day as we have not been at this point since well before the Delta surge.”
For a few days after the initial wave of illness, the hospital had no COVID-19 patients. Then the Omicron variant hit hard.
“There have been days when we’ve been absolutely stretched to the max in terms of our hospital census,” he said, recalling during the Omicron surge when 200 people tested positive in a single day.
Another of the darkest days during the pandemic, Keilman said, was when the first COVID-19 death occurred in March 2020.
A bright day occurred in December 2020 when Dr. Shashikumar Gowda, a pulmonologist with Union Medical Group, received the first vaccination in the community. Dr. Gowda had treated thousands of COVID-19 patients during the previous nine months.
As the pandemic has subsided in recent weeks, local hospitals have relaxed some of their safety restrictions while continuing to inform the public about the ongoing risks.
“For the most part we remain vigilant, certainly watching in the community what’s happening with the pandemic,” Keilman said. “But also on a larger scale with some of the subvariants people are talking about, we watch it very closely.”
Keilman said he thinks the healthcare industry is still learning about COVID-19 and will continue to evaluate its response and the effectiveness of therapies used.
One positive of the pandemic has been the attention focused on opportunities for preparedness and response, he said.
“One of the things I’m most proud of is it’s highlighted how this medical community will pull together at a time of need,” Keilman said, referring to the joint operations center. “It’s not about who’s doing what. It’s about what are we all doing for the greater good. I’m very proud of what the local hospitals have done here for the community, as well as the health department.”
Local hospitals continue to post information about COVID-19 on their websites.
For the most recent information about visitation policies, go online to www.myunionhealth.org or to regionalhospital.com .
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.