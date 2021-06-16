Visitation policies at both Terre Haute Regional Hospital and Union Health will be adjusted effective Thursday, June 17, as due to the decline in COVID-19 cases.
Two adult visitors age 18 and older will be allowed to visit non-COVID-19 patients from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
Visitors must wear a face mask and social distance at all times.
Other information on visitor restrictions at Union Health, which includes Union Hospital Clinton, can be found online at myunionhealth.org.
At Regional Hospital, no visitation is allowed for the behavioral health unit or patients with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19.
Overnight visitors will be allowed in pediatrics, NICU, laboring mothers, patient advocates, pre-post surgery, end of life, and for designated support person for a patient with a disability.
In addition to wearing masks, visitors verbally confirm the following statements prior to entering:
-- I agree to wear a mask at all times while in the facility.
-- I have not had contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19, or thought to have COVID-19, within the last 14 days.
-- I have none of the following symptoms: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle or body aches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea.
