Union, Regional hospitals begin vaccinating employees this week

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Indiana on Monday, and the first doses have been administered to some frontline healthcare workers in the Hoosier State, the Indiana Department of Health announced.

Locally, Terre Haute’s hospitals are preparing to administer doses to staff by the end of the week.

“We have been working to set up a clinic space for healthcare workers to receive the vaccine beginning Friday,” said Regional Hospital spokeswoman Ann Marie Foote. “Eligible employees were sent a link to register over the weekend.”

At Union Hospital, vaccinations are scheduled to begin with qualified clinical and non-clinical staff on Friday. Once the initial wave of immunizations to select staff is completed, vaccinations will be available to all front-facing staff, beginning next week.

"The amount of clinicians and others we've had register early in the process is exciting. Overwhelmingly, our frontline heroes want this vaccine. After battling this pandemic for months, the vaccine provides perhaps the best tool we've had to date to bring us closer to the place we all want to be," said Marc Keilman, Union Health's system director of quality and infection control.

Area nursing homes are expected to receive their vaccinations through CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies.

The first Indiana doses were administered to a physician, nurse, respiratory therapist, pharmacist, patient care tech and environmental services tech at Parkview Health in Fort Wayne. Parkview and Clark Memorial Hospital in Jeffersonville are among the five pilot hospitals receiving the vaccine first. Additional vaccine is expected to arrive at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, IU Methodist in Indianapolis and Community Hospital in Munster in the next few days.

“The arrival of vaccine is an incredible milestone in our efforts to end this pandemic,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a statement. “The combination of a vaccine and simple mitigation measures like wearing a mask and keeping your distance will get us through to the other side.”

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

More than 20,000 Indiana healthcare workers statewide have already registered to get their first dose.

More than 50 Indiana hospitals and clinics are expected to receive a total of 55,575 doses of vaccine by the end of the week, and additional shipments are expected weekly.

The vaccine requires two doses administered a minimum of 21 to 28 days apart.

Because vaccine will be shipped to states in phases, Indiana has prioritized the first doses for frontline healthcare workers who provide direct patient care and therefore are at high risk of exposure to COVID-19, as well as long-term care residents and long-term care staff.

“Our frontline healthcare workers have taken care of Hoosiers for months,” said state Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box. “By opening vaccine to them first, we are able to protect our healthcare workforce and help ensure that Hoosiers retain access to the care they need, whether it’s due to COVID or another medical matter.”

Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer for the Indiana Department of Health, said long-term care staff and residents are also being prioritized for the vaccine because of the disproportionate impact COVID-19 has had on these Hoosiers. Half of the state’s COVID-related deaths have occurred among residents of long-term care facilities.

Weaver, who is leading the state’s vaccine planning and distribution effort, said Indiana will open the vaccine to additional groups as more shipments are received. She encouraged Hoosiers to begin preparing for when vaccine is widely available.

“Science has proven that vaccines are safe and effective at preventing disease, and I encourage Hoosiers to begin learning about the COVID-19 vaccine now so they are ready to protect themselves, their families and their communities as soon as the vaccine is available to them,” Weaver said.

Illinois also has received its first shipments of the Pfizer vaccine, according to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office. About 100,000 doses are expected this week.

As in Indiana, the state’s first doses of the vaccine are reserved for health care workers and nursing home residents. In Illinois, the vaccine will first go to the 50 counties that have the highest per capital death rates from the coronavirus. In the Wabash Valley, Clark County falls into that category.