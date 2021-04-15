Union nursing chief receives Women's Excellence in Leadership Award

Rhonda Smith, Union Health vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer, was honored Wednesday morning with the 2021 Women’s Excellence in Leadership Award.
The award was presented by Terre Haute Chamber President Kristin Craig and Janet Clark from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College. SMWC is the sponsor of the annual award, which coincides with the annual Terre Haute Women’s Conference. This year’s conference on April 23 is virtual.
Smith, who has been with Union Health for 10 years, was chosen from dozens of nominations from all over West Central Indiana. In two nominations Smith was described and dedicated, hard working and “the nurse executive that all strive to be”.
Her ability to be such an approachable chief nursing officer was described as unique and as a skill that takes a great deal of initiative to accomplish. Her leadership led Union Hospital to the hallmark of excellence in health care with the achievement of the prestigious Magnet designation in January 2020.
“Rhonda is a fun and fearless leader,” Union CEO Steve Holman wrote in Smith’s nomination letter. “She has led nursing practice at Union Health to a level of excellence that was previously unattainable with a vision for future growth and development. It is not easy to be a health care leader in the chaos of our current world – but Rhonda does so with grace and integrity.”
The award, formerly called the ATHENA Leadership Award, honors “an amazing woman succeeding and working for both business and community.” Traditionally this award was presented during the chamber’s annual meeting in August, but in 2020 was moved to presentation during the annual Terre Haute Women’s Conference.
“Each year we receive so many great nominations of deserving women in West Central Indiana,” said Craig. “After the last year, living within a global pandemic, Rhonda was without a doubt a deserving honoree.”
