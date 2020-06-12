Union Medical Group opens east side location

A new Union Medical Group facility will soon offer patients an option on Terre Haute’s east side.
A brand new Union Medical Group Eastside, 2133 S. Indiana 46, will open its doors to patients starting Monday.
The 14,000-square-foot facility features convenient care hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.
“This is a growing area near State Road 46 and I-70 with … and we wanted to be more accessible to patients on the east side,” said Pam Smith, director of clinical operations for Union Medical Group.
An event Friday and was attended by medical professionals, members of the community and several officials. Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett was on hand to participate in a ribbon-cutting. Small group tours were conducted.
“This east side location satisfies both our mission and our vision by expanding access to care in the Sycamore Terrace area. We’ll be in a better position to serve not only our existing patients but new patients who need these services,” said Union Health CEO Steve Holman.
He said the project was conceived almost two years ago, and a groundbreaking was held last June.
Dr. Hans Andreasen will head a family practice team. Other medical services will include a dermatology practice with Dr. June Kunapareddy.
