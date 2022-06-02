Union introduces 'Eat Sleep Console'

Starting this week, Union Hospital Terre Haute Women and Children Services has launched a new way to care for infants who are exposed to opioids, and other substances, during a mom’s pregnancy.
The hospital has begun using Eat Sleep Console (ESC) Wednesday, according to a news release. It teaches mothers to provide more direct care to their infants to reduce interventions involving medication and to reduce overall length of hospital stay, according to a news release.
When a pregnant person uses substances, especially opioids, their new baby may experience withdrawal symptoms after delivery called neonatal abstinence syndrome, or NAS.
Symptoms may include extreme irritability, vomiting, fever, diarrhea, body tremors and more.
Traditionally, medical providers would use an assessment tool and score the infants severity of symptoms to determine NAS treatment.
This traditional method often resulted in treatment with medication and longer stays in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).
Morphine was often used to combat the withdrawal symptoms experienced by the infant and extended hospital stays up to 23 days after delivery.
“With Eat Sleep Care, we really want the mom and infant to stay together and the mom to be the medicine for that infant and form that early bond,” said Sarah Briley, project manager at the Lugar Center for Rural Health.
“We encourage breastfeeding, skin to skin, really keeping the (mother and baby) together,” she said.
Mothers, and other primary caregivers, will also be asked to try care methods such swaddling, limiting visitors and providing a low stimulation environment.
Developed by Dr. Matthew Grossman at Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital, Eat Sleep Console (ESC) is a simplified approach to monitoring and treating infants who were exposed to substances during pregnancy.
Rather than scoring an infant based on NAS symptoms, ESC focuses on the newborn’s ability to simply eat, sleep, and be consoled.
Mothers will also be asked to use a Newborn Care Diary to track the infant’s ability to eat, sleep, and be consoled. The diary will enable the mother to be a key member of the infant’s care team by providing notes and documentation of the infant’s behaviors.
When the mother, or other primary caregiver, needs to sleep or cannot stay with their infant for any amount of time, Union Hospital will invite volunteer Cuddlers into the infant’s room to provide one on one care in their absence.
With support from the Indiana Department of Health Safety PIN funding, Union Hospital Terre Haute has pulled together a multidisciplinary leadership team to create new protocols and educate all providers and support staff who work with newborns.
