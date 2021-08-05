Union implements visitor restrictions due to COVID-19

Due to an increase in COVID-19 infections, revisions to visitation are being implemented immediately at Union Hospital and Union Hospital Clinton.
Visiting hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and visitors must be age 18 or older. All visitors are required to wear a mask at all times, with no exception.
For non-COVID-19 visitation, two designated visitors are allowed, including the emergency room.
Only two parents are allowed in the NICU/Pediatrics area.
Two designated labor room visitors, plus one additional visitor per day in the Mother Baby unit. Visiting hours do not apply to labor and delivery area.
Two parents may accompany an underage child for testing. Visitors are permitted to accompany vulnerable patients only, such as patients with intellectual or developmental disabilities, cognitive impairments including dementia, Down Syndrome, autism. Victims of sexual battery may also have an advocate present during a medical forensic exam.
Two visitors are permitted in the waiting room.
Visitors must pass an initial screen to enter the hospice facility, but other elements such as number and age of visitors is defined and monitored by the hospice unit.
For patients suspected or confirmed with COVID-19, visitation is limited to one person unless the patient is on aerosol generating procedures. If AGPs are in place, the visitation must be limited to virtual or approved under dire circumstances.
For more information, contact the hospital at 812-238-7000.
Union Medical Group offices are not affected at this time.
