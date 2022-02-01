Crystal Keith had no hesitation Tuesday when she extended her arm for a blood drive at the Union Health campus.
“It’s a great opportunity to give back and save lives,” Keith said as phlebotomy tech Mandy Sparks inserted a needle into Keith’s arm for the blood draw.
Eight donation stations were set up in the basement of Union’s Medical Office Building.
About 100 donors turned up for the six hours of the blood drive Tuesday.
Today’s second day of donating was postponed, however, due to impending weather. About 70 people had pre-registered for the second day of donations, and they will be asked to attend a future rescheduled blood drive.
Keith works in the hospital’s maternal child services department with Kristen Moore, who was one of the organizers of the blood drive.
Moore, who is director of maternal child services, said the nation’s blood supply is at a critical low, so it is important to get donations to support the need of hospitals.
“COVID-19 made a lot of people hesitant to donate,” Moore said. “We made sure we had sufficient space for screenings and donations so we could be socially distanced.”
Moore and others began to organize the blood drive in December with the American Red Cross.
The current blood shortage poses a risk risk to patient care, and blood banks across the country are ramping up donation drives in order to replenish its supply.
The blood collected during the Union Health drive will be sent to where its needed most, Moore said.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.