Union Hospital will now serve as a Milk Depot/Donor Milk Express site for The Milk Bank.
The hospital will act as a donation site to accept milk from lactating women with infants who are less than 2 years old.
The Milk Bank is a nonprofit organization that promotes community health by expanding the safe use of human milk for all babies, especially premature and ill infants.
"We are proud to increase access to safe human donor milk here in Vigo County," said Kristen Moore, director of Maternal Child services at Union. "The availability and use of donated breastmilk can lead to thriving babies and healthier outcomes into childhood and adolescence."
Area donors, who have been approved, will be able to drop excess breastmilk at the hospital. From there, the milk will be sent to The Milk Bank where it is bottled, pasteurized and tested for sterility by an independent lab. After being checked for safety, it is sent to ordering hospitals or outpatients with physician prescriptions.
To learn more about becoming a breastmilk donor, call The Milk Bank at 317-536-1670.
