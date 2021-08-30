Union Hospital sets up triage tent outside ED entrance

Only six of 62 COVID-19 patients in Union Hospital as of Monday morning had received a COVID-19 vaccination, hospital officials reported today in a pandemic update amidst a rising number of coronavirus hospitalizations.
Union's Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Barry Nicoson said the hospital has its mobile triage unit set up outside the hospital's Emergency Department entrance.
“Out of caution, the incident command team decided to set the tent up,” Nicoson said Monday afternoon. “It's not being used at this time, and to be honest with you, we hope it doesn't get used. But the idea was to get it up and get it ready just in case we needed to have it. It can be used for overflow in the ED, it can be used for swabbing, testing, those kinds of things, if necessary.”
The tent comes from the Healthcare Coalition for District 7, and is a newer model that the tent previously set up last year when the pandemic hit Vigo County.
This tent has privacy screens and eight rooms set up for patient care.
“It's a bit smaller, but it's great,” Nicoson said.
Union Hospital has visitor restrictions in place. For more information about coronavirus, go online to https://www.myunionhealth.org/services/coronavirus/.
