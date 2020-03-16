Union Hospital sets up treatment tent as COVID-19 precaution

A portable medical tent has been set up outside of the main entrance to the emergency department at Union Hospital in Terre Haute as an advance preparation to address the coronavirus, COVID-19
The tent has lighting, equipment and and can become a surgical suite or a mobile emergency room if Union Hospital sees a surge in people presenting with coronavirus illness.
So far, no tests have come back positive for COVID-19 at Union Hospital said Barry Nicoson, emergency preparedness coordinator on Monday as he spoke about the tent.
“If we overreacted, that is better. If we set this up and not a single patient walks through that tent, that would be the best that could happen in our community,” Nicoson said. “But if we didn't set this up and a hundred people showed up at our ER today, we'd be in trouble. So we decided it was time to put it up to be ready.”
The mobile unit is an medical response asset of Indiana District 7, and is similar to the tent set up during the Terre Haute Air Show to provide first aid or medical treatment to spectators at that event.
“If something happens, we're ready. If it doesn't, great,” Nicoson said. “We set it up and it takes me 10 minutes to take it back down, so it was the right way to go.”
Union Hospital has very few kits to test for COVID-19 at this time, he said. Only people who have some other condition, such as pneumonia, will be tested. A patient who does not need to be hospitalized will not be tested, he said.
Nicoson, who stressed he is not a physician, said no one has tested positive in the area yet, but he believes the illness will strike the Wabash Valley.
“From everything we've noticed and seen, the numbers" indicate positive case will arise in Vigo County.
Patients who go to the hospital with a fever of 100.4 or higher, cough, respiratory problems and the potential to be sick enough will be hospitalized, he said.
Others will be encouraged to go home to self-isolate to stop the spread of the virus.
People who are susceptible to pneumonia are among those who need to be distancing themselves socially.
“If you have something that makes you susceptible, you definitely do not need to be in crowds of people because you don't know who's been where,” Nicoson said.
People with generally good health can get sick, too. Many people will get mild symptoms and recover without problems, but they can still pass on the illness to others.
“My concern is there may be some people who don't believe it,” he said of the potential for illness and the precautions being taken. “But I'm afraid they are the people who are going to be sick because they don't take it seriously enough.”
A coronavirus hotline has bet set up at 812-238-4871 to answer questions about the virus. The hotline is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
As of Monday, the Wabash Valley had experienced no confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. Tests have been conducted on 139 individuals throughout the state. One death was reported Monday afternoon.
For more information, visit ISDH’s online dashboard at www.in.gov/coronavirus. The dashboard will be updated daily at 10 a.m. and will reflect results received through midnight. The website also includes guidance and a list of frequently asked questions.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.