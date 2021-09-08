Union Hospital is reporting a major surge in COVID-19 infections, with about one-third of the hospital’s 250 beds occupied by coronavirus patients.
At noon Wednesday, Union’s chief medical officer Dr. John Bolinger said one in 10 patients who are admitted with COVID-19 will not survive.
And the pandemic is going to get worse before it gets better, he said.
The Delta variant now is making up the majority of COVID-19 cases presenting at Union, and Delta is more serious than other variants, he said.
Bolinger talked about the current situation at the hospital following a night when more than 100 patients had to wait for care in the hospital’s emergency department. Additional staff and medical providers had to be called in to handle the cases, which included several non-COVID-related illnesses and injuries, he said.
“Currently our community and our service area is involved in a major surge in COVID-19 infections. It’s presumably the Delta variant,” Bolinger said as he gave facts about the infections seen at Union and recommendations for the community.
The mortality rate of COVID-19 patients requiring admission is about 10 percent, and that means one in 10 hospitalized COVID-19 patients will not survive, Bolinger said.
“As of today, we have 75 patients admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 infections, and 65 of those are actually in beds in the hospital and 10 of them are boarding in the emergency room waiting for beds to come open in the hospital,” Bolinger said.
Union Hospital Clinton had nine COVID-19 patients admitted.
About 87 percent of the COVID-19 admissions are among unvaccinated patients, the doctor said. An average of about 13 percent of Union’s COVID-19 admissions have been vaccinated patients with break-through infections, but those break-through cases are typically less severe than those of unvaccinated patients, he said.
The Delta variant is more severe than coronavirus cases previously spreading, resulting in more admissions and ventilator use, he said.
“This surge is expected to get much worse in our service area,” Bolinger said, citing projections by state health officials. It is expected to peak in mid to late October.
“We may at that time require up to 250 patients being admitted,” he said. “That’s more beds than we have available. We are making contingency plans for this worst-case scenario.”
The predictions for this area are connected to the lower vaccination rates, as well as less masking, social distancing and resumption of large community events.
Asked if the Blues at the Crossroads music festival in downtown Terre Haute this weekend might become a super-spreader event, Bolinger declined to make that presumption.
“I would avoid it if it were me personally,” Bolinger said of the outdoor event. “Whether it is a super-spreader event or not, I can’t say. I can just tell you right now we are seeing an almost exponential increase in COVID cases in our community and it’s events like that – especially where there’s people in close contact and not masking – that are most likely to spread it. And it is really contagious. Much more so than previous variants.”
His recommendation for the community is for those who have not been vaccinated to get the shot, in addition to remaining vigilant on masking and sanitizing.
“I would suggest that you continue to practice social distancing and avoid all large gatherings and community events to protect yourselves and your families,” he said. “If you’re in the public, I would wear a mask. If you’re vaccinated, I would recommend taking the booster when it becomes available.”
As of now, it is unknown if getting a booster shot will add protection against the Delta variant, he said.
Locally, Delta is affecting people in the 40 to 60 age range rather than the older 70 to 90 age ranges that were seen last year. That could be due to the higher vaccination rates among the elderly.
The previous peak in Wabash Valley coronavirus cases came in November 2020, when positivity was about 30 percent on testing. Currently, testing has about 20 to 24 percent positive results and is going up, he said, adding it could be late October before the current surge drops off.
As for patient care, Union Hospital is still doing routine surgeries for same-day procedures that do not require a hospital stay, he said. But that could change if the local situation worsens.
Looking at patient statistics, Union’s average stay for a COVID-19 patient is about two days longer than a non-COVID patient. But a COVID-19 patient requiring intensive care or a ventilator will typically stay 30 days to six weeks.
As of Wednesday, the hospital’s ICU had been averaging 13 to 18 patients daily.
The mobile triage tent set up last week outside the hospital’s Emergency Department has been used, and it will continue to be used to assess and treat non-COVID cases, Bolinger said.
To slow the surge, Bolinger said testing should increase and employers and the public in general should be vigilant in protecting themselves from virus spread.
“We want the public to know that this is a very serious to critical situation we are experiencing right now,” Bolinger said. “I don’t want to panic the public. I think we are in control of this. But I do want the public to be vigilant in protecting the public from more infections.”
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.