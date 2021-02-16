Union Hospital was recently designated a Blue Distinction Center+ in the area of maternity care for a second time by Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield.
The program evaluates facilities with maternity care services that treat adult patients age 18 or older, in acute care hospitals as well as children’s hospitals that offer maternity services for adults, according to a news release. It also evaluates patient outcomes and additional measures collected in the 2020 Maternity Care Provider Survey.
Designation as a Blue Distinction Center+ for Maternity Care differentiates providers locally, as well as nationally, and includes two levels of designation. Blue Distinction Centers are facilities recognized for their expertise in delivering specialty care. Blue Distinction Centers+ are facilities recognized for their expertise and cost-efficiency in delivering specialty care.
All facilities must reapply for the designation on a regular basis, typically every 18 to 36 months, to help maintain consistent quality among facilities that have earned the Blue Distinction+ designation.
“I am extremely proud of the care our entire team delivers to mothers and babies in our community,” Kristen Moore, director of Maternal Child Services, said. “It is an honor to once again be recognized by Anthem for our commitment to quality and excellence.”
For more information on the program, visit www.bcbs.com/bluedistinction.
