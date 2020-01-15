Union Hospital receives 'Magnet' recognition

Union Hospital has been recognized with Magnet designation, which Union said is the highest national honor for nursing excellence.
The Magnet designation is held by about 8% of hospitals across the United States and even fewer internationally, according to the hospital.
Union said its clinical staff have set and achieved goals around patient care, patient satisfaction and employee satisfaction for years in preparation for this designation.
The recognition was celebrated Wednesday in a gathering of nursing and hospital leaders and other staff gathered in the Clinical Resource Center at Union Hospital in Terre Haute.
The Magnet recognition program was developed by the American Nurses’ Credentialing Center, the world’s largest nurse credentialing organization.
It recognizes healthcare organizations that demonstrate the highest quality patient care, nursing excellence and innovations in professional practice. According to the credentialing center, Magnet designation benefits consumers by identifying hospitals with superior clinical care and quality patient outcomes.
“The four-year credential is one of the highest honors a health organization can receive,” according to a Union Hospital news release.
Magnet was developed in 1990 and highlights an environment that supports delivery of excellence in patient care, staff nurse involvement in evidence-based practice and decision-making in support of optimal patient outcomes.
