Union Hospital introduces innovative oxygen tanks

Union Hospital in Terre Haute has become the first hospital in Indiana to replace traditional oxygen tanks with the new Intelliox Oxygen Tank, making oxygen use safer for patients, the hospital said Tuesday.
The tank uses a digital display and two alarms to warn clinicians of low oxygen volume. Standard oxygen tanks depend upon medical staff or users to monitor and calculate the usage to determine how much oxygen is available in the tanks.
"Patient safety is the reason for the change," said Meghan Whittiker, a member of the hospital patient safety committee.
The tanks are for all patients who are being transported between departments in the hospital. The units are not intended for home use at this time.
Respiratory therapist Jimmy McKanna said the units have been available for a few years overseas, but approval in the United States took several years.
About 500 oxygen tanks will be replaced, McKanna said.
"It is a little bit larger cost, but the hospital is happy to do that when patient safety is involved," he said.
Because of the electronic monitoring on the tanks, it is more cost efficient to use a tank until it is empty, rather than send partially used tanks to Indianapolis to be refilled.
Running out of oxygen is a concern for people who rely on oxygen tanks, McKanna said.
Union Hospital in Clinton will transition to the new tanks next week.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.