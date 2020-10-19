A new air filtration system is being installed at Union Hospital to eliminate airborne pathogens such as COVID-19.
The Energy Harness Active-Airflow fixture demonstrated Monday at the hospital draws in air and filters it using ultraviolet light before returning clean air to the room. The fixture is installed into standard ceiling grids found in most office buildings, schools and medical facilities.
One filter can clean a 16-feet by 16-feet room in 17 minutes, Energy Harness managing director Patricio Daneri said during the demonstration. More than 48 units have already been installed in areas such as waiting rooms, testing areas and exam rooms at a cost of about $2,900 per unit, before rebates.
Exposure to ultraviolet light, particularly in the UV-C spectrum of 265 to 280 nanometers, is effective in eliminating many airborne viruses and bacteria, Daneri said. However UV-C light can damage eyesight, so it is important to contain the light within the air-filtering system.
The system works with the same UV-C technology as some sanitizer wands and disinfection boxes that kill germs on surfaces and items such as cell phones.
Mike Mullins, assistant system director of facilities, said the hospital has worked with Energy Harness on lighting projects for about five years, and recently learned about the new UV-C technology for air filtration.
The hospital had already been using UV-C “robots” as the final cleaning for surgery suites and other rooms needing sanitized, Mullins said, but those robots were stationary. No one can be in the room while the robot is sanitizing a space.
The new filtration system adds protection to the public, patients and staff at the hospital who could be exposed to airborne viruses and bacteria, he said. A study of the hospital determined which areas of the building would work best with the filters.
The patient registration and admitting areas, where sick people often wait before being admitted, are among the areas with the new filtration system.
Daneri said the system is quiet, and most people will not realize it is running as it draws in the room's air and releases filtered air.
UVC radiation may be effective in inactivating the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. However, currently there is limited published data about the wavelength, dose, and duration of UVC radiation required to inactivate that virus.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.