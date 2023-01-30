Union Hospital Inc. will receive $2.25 million grant to help improve physician training in mental and behavioral health.
The award from Federal Bureau of Health Workforce at the Health Resources and Services Administration — a branch of U.S. Health and Human Services — is the only one in Indiana.
This grant will enable the Union Hospital Family Medicine Residency program enhance its curriculum and training in mental and behavioral health.
“In light of the increasing needs for such services in our community, it behooves us ensure our physicians are better prepared to bridge these gaps, said Amber Cadick, Psychologist at the residency program.
"We always strive, as an organization, to be part of the solution,” she said in a news release Monday.
The purpose of the program is to train physicians in the prevention, identification, diagnosis, treatment and referral of services for mental and behavioral health conditions for pediatric, adolescent, young adult and other populations who are at-risk or have experienced abuse, trauma or mental health and/or substance use disorders.
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.