Union Hospital Clinton expands rehabilitation space

Union Hospital Clinton doubles its Pulmonary Rehabilitation space to better serve more patients in Vermillion and Parke counties.
Pulmonary Rehabilitation is a program designed to help people with chronic pulmonary disease. The program consists of education, exercise and support.
Opening in February 2018 and funded by a grant from the Union Clinton Guild, the Pulmonary Rehabilitation program started with approximately 50 patient visits per month. Now, that number has grown to more than 220 patient visits every month, with 55 patients graduating the program since its inception.
Plans are also in the works to add Cardiac Rehabilitation to the services offered at Union Hospital Clinton, which will operate in this new space.
