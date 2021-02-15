Union Hospital announced the following closures and hour changes for Tuesday.
CLOSED
Union Medical Group Offices (ALL)
Bone and Joint Center
Brazil Family Medicine
Clara Fairbanks
CORK Medical Group in Marshall, IL
COVID Drive-Thru Testing Site
COVID Vaccination Clinic
COVID-19 Hotline
Occupational Health
Occupational Therapy
Ortho Clinton
Outpatient Therapy
Pulmonary Rehab at Union Hospital Terre Haute and Union Hospital Clinton
Rockville Family Medicine
Thomas Professional Plaza Imaging
Thomas Professional Plaza Peds Therapy
Thomas Professional Plaza South
Union Hospital Anticoagulant Clinic
Union Medical Group Oncology Office
Wabash Valley Surgery Center
Wound Clinic
• • •
Convenient Care Downtown and Eastside hours changed to 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
