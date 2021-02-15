Union Hospital announced the following closures and hour changes for Tuesday.

CLOSED

Union Medical Group Offices (ALL)

Bone and Joint Center

Brazil Family Medicine

Clara Fairbanks

CORK Medical Group in Marshall, IL

COVID Drive-Thru Testing Site

COVID Vaccination Clinic

COVID-19 Hotline

Occupational Health

Occupational Therapy

Ortho Clinton

Outpatient Therapy

Pulmonary Rehab at Union Hospital Terre Haute and Union Hospital Clinton

Rockville Family Medicine

Thomas Professional Plaza Imaging

Thomas Professional Plaza Peds Therapy

Thomas Professional Plaza South

Union Hospital Anticoagulant Clinic

Union Medical Group Oncology Office

Wabash Valley Surgery Center

Wound Clinic

• • •

Convenient Care Downtown and Eastside hours changed to 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

