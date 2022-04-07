Good nutrition, exercise and stopping tobacco use are three keys to improving the health of Wabash Valley residents, who rank near the top of the state in heart disease, diabetes and cancer.
Dr. Hans Andreasen, family physician and Union Health medical director of population health, called for public awareness about the poor health of the community on Thursday.
“In medicine, we can fix a lot of things, but if people ate right, exercised and didn’t smoke, we could prevent half of the problems we deal with every day,” Andreasen said.
Union Health conducted an internal survey among its physicians and providers in 2021 to reveal the health risks seen in the community. Heart disease topped the list of health risks in the Wabash Valley, followed by diabetes and cancer.
The top cause of those risks was obesity, followed by behavioral health, with tobacco/vape usage ranked as the third most common cause of health problems in the nine-county area served by the Union Health system.
Identifying those top health risks and causes was the first step to let the public know where they can take steps to improve. “I hope people become more aware that the best thing they can do is become established with a primary care physician and come in for a wellness visit because that sets the tone of understanding their whole level of health needs,” he said. “We need people to get their routine visits so we can find all the things they need to do. Screenings such as mammograms and colon screenings are important.”
As a state, Indiana ranks sixth in the nation in diabetes and seventh in chronic kidney disease. Vigo County ranks 83rd in the state in overall health.
Those rankings show Vigo County has a lot of work to do to improve community health. The ranking takes multiple things into consideration, including overall health outcomes of community, length of life, quality of life, and health factors such as obesity and smoking.
A good place to start is with lifestyle changes for children to teach good nutrition and exercise, he said.
“It takes the whole community to make this better,” Andreasen said.
Preventing health problems is better than fixing them, he said. Many people don’t realize they have a problem, until they get a checkup.
Cardiovascular disease deaths are 23% higher in Vigo County than the state average. Vermillion County is ranked first in the state for the highest cardiovascular disease mortality rate.
Heart disease is the top killer of women over age 35 in Vigo County, according to data from the Richard G. Lugar Center for Rural Health. Risk factors include high blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoking, diabetes, unhealthy diets, lack of exercise and obesity.
According to countyhealthrankings.org, eight out of nine counties in the Wabash Valley show a high amount of adult obesity, with body mass index measurements of more than 30%. The same study showed all nine counties had at least 28% of the population with no physical activity.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists Indiana as the 12th most obese state in the U.S., with seven out of 10 adults age 20 or older either overweight or obese.
“The need to address the obesity epidemic at an early age continues throughout the Wabash Valley,” Andreasen said.
For more information on Indiana’s health rankings, and Vigo County in particular, go online to countyhealthrankings.org.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.