A definitive agreement has been reached for Terre Haute Regional Hospital to join Union Health through an acquisition, according to a news release from Union Health sent Thursday morning. This also includes the hospital’s related businesses, physician clinic operations and outpatient services.
Pending standard regulatory review and approval, both parties will immediately begin the integration process.
Terre Haute Regional Hospital will continue operations with no intention of interruptions throughout the transition. Both Regional and Union Health patients will continue to have access to their providers without disruption of care, according to the release.
Union stated in the release:
"Regional Hospital joining Union Health is a great opportunity for Terre Haute and Wabash Valley residents. Together we can significantly impact the health and wellness of our community. Our proactive vision to deliver compassionate health care of the highest quality remains as important today as it ever has. Our heightened focus on the health of our community will incorporate improved access to care, health outcome initiatives and continued emphasis on the quality of care. This includes access to primary and preventative care, along with access to robust medical services that include behavioral health, cardiovascular, oncology, neuroscience, women’s and children's health and orthopedic services.
"A dedicated team from Union Health’s human resources department will be working with Terre Haute Regional Hospital employees to begin answering transition questions and extending job offers."
“We are grateful for what the future holds as Regional team members join Union Health in serving the Wabash Valley," said Steve Holman, president and CEO of Union Health. "Regional has a long standing and positive presence in our community and, together, we are excited about the opportunity to further improve access to innovative, quality health care in order to lead our community members to their best health and wellness.”
