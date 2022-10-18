Union Health on Tuesday said it has recently experienced higher than normal patient volumes, especially in its emergency rooms.
Union asks the community to be understanding and know that its clinical teams are working through fluctuating patient volumes while prioritizing levels of severity.
In order to help streamline where and when a patient should be evaluated, when possible, patients are asked to analyze their symptoms before making a trip to the emergency room, Union said in a news release.
Union says the best rule of thumb to follow — unless it’s a true emergency — is that convenient care and/or a visit with a primary care provider is generally a better use of a patient’s time and resources.
This also helps alleviate wait times in the emergency room for those in dire need.
Some examples of conditions treatable in convenient care include minor injuries, minor cuts or burns, cough, allergies, rashes, dehydration, and flu or COVID-19 symptoms.
Some examples of conditions calling for ER treatment include severe abdominal pain, severe allergic reaction, poisoning, head injuries, seizures orconvulsions, chest pain, heart attack, stroke and spinal injuries.
Union has convenient care locations downtown at 221 S. 6th Street (812-242-3737) and on the east side at 2133 South Indiana 46 (812-244-1800).
