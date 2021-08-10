Union Health says it has high patient volumes

As another surge of the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps across the Wabash Valley, Union Health is experiencing higher than normal patient volumes, especially in its emergency room and convenient care facilities.
The community is urged to be understanding while clinical teams work through fluctuating patient volumes, while prioritizing levels of severity.
“Our emergency room and hospital have been busier than normal the last few weeks. These challenges have unfortunately led to longer than usual wait times for emergency room care,” said Dr. Osman Abbasi, medical director for emergency medicine at Union Hospital.
“Despite these challenges, we want our community to know that we are fully committed to providing the best care possible in the Wabash Valley. We appreciate your patience as we continue to navigate through an unprecedented pandemic.” Abbasi said.
“Union Medical Group Convenient Care at both downtown and eastside locations are also experiencing higher than normal patient volumes,” said Louise Cadick, practice manager, for convenient care. “Positivity rates for COVID-19 are moving upward with a current positivity rate at 33%.”
“I would encourage all who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccination to get the vaccination,” said Dr. John Bolinger, Union's chief medical officer and vice president of medical affairs.
“The COVID-19 vaccinations have a proven safety record, and hundreds of millions of vaccinations have been given worldwide. They are very effective at preventing COVID-19 infection, not 100%, but close to it.
"You can have a break thru COVID-19 infection after having the vaccination, but it is not common and typically a much milder illness than if you have not received the vaccination. The FDA is expected to bestow full approval of COVID-19 vaccines within the next few weeks. We are currently seeing a third wave of infections and the Delta variant has been identified in our community. Now is a good time to get vaccinated, if you have not already.”
