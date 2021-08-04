Union Health Foundation has announced it is providing an opportunity for community members to fight breast cancer in the Wabash Valley.
With a $50 donation, residents can support the Foundation’s Mammogram Assistance Fund, and receive a Breast Cancer Awareness yard sign to display during the month of October to help promote the importance of early detection.
The Mammogram Assistance Fund ensures all women, regardless of their financial situation, will receive essential screening services and diagnostic procedures.
To make a donation and secure a yard sign, visit the Foundation’s website at www.unionhealthfoundation.org. Signs are available for curbside pickup from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the Union Hospital east entrance by calling 812-238-7534. Local delivery on selected dates is also available upon request.
“A mammogram is one of the first lines of defense in identifying breast cancer, and we are committed to removing financial obstacles by providing potentially lifesaving mammograms to women living in the Wabash Valley,” said Joel Harbaugh, executive director of the foundation. “The assistance fund is especially needed during times such as these, when so many people have been impacted by COVID-19 and are finding themselves uninsured, underinsured, or experiencing financial hardship.”
Last year, Union Health provided over 14,000 mammogram screenings and diagnosed 149 area women with breast cancer. One in eight women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime, and all research proves that early detection is critical to improve survival rates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.