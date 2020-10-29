Union Health offers insurance plan to employers

Union Health has partnered with Columbus-based SHIO Insurance Services to offer employers a health insurance program for self-insured and fully-insured employers in the Wabash Valley starting Jan. 1.
"It is a PPO (preferred provider organization) that has a target for employers with 2 to 50 employees and also a target for large employers that are located here in our counties that we serve ... as opposed to a national employer like Walmart. The employers pay a monthly fee based on a number of participants," said Matt Nealon, chief financial officer for Union Heath.
The program also includes a health savings account (HSA) plan.
"Union Health would work with employers and aligned brokers to provide best in class wellness, disease management and care management programs to planned memberships, which are the employers, and SHIO would bring the administration experience to run the product," Nealon said.
"We are often approached by business leaders regarding the challenges of managing the cost of employee health plans and Union Health has the same issues with our 3,000 plus employees," Nealson said. "We feel very strongly this is good for the community."
John Sadtler, CEO of SIHO Insurance Services, said "care should be delivered locally. This initiative allows the health system to continue their tradition of providing high-quality care to their community members, SIHO will support those efforts by providing exceptional administrative service and data transparency to benefit the delivery of care.”
For more information regarding Union Health's integrated health plan, an employer can email inquiries to information@unionihp.org.
