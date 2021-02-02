Union Health offering rapid COVID-19 testing

Union Health is now offering rapid COVID-19 testing for patients with symptoms at two locations — the Downtown Convenient Care Respiratory Clinic and Convenient Care Eastside.

Indiana COVID-19 vaccination sites The Indiana Department of Health website listing Indiana's COVID-19 vaccination sites with links and information to register to receive a vaccine.

Symptomatic simply means the patient is showing signs or symptoms associated with the virus, in this case, COVID-19. When a virus exists without noticeable symptoms, the person is asymptomatic.

With a rapid test, the patient should expect results before ever leaving the office; as opposed to several days.

In order to receive a rapid test, the symptomatic patient must first see a provider at either location. Walk-ins are accepted.

Downtown Convenient Care Respiratory Clinic is at 221 S. Sixth St., Terre Haute. Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays.

Convenient Care Eastside is at 2133 S. Indiana 46, Terre Haute. Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays.