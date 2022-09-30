Union Health notes extraordinary year

It’s been a busy year for Union Health, which includes Union Hospital Terre Haute, Union Hospital Clinton and Union Medical Group.
Among the highlights were a $1 million gift from Union Health Foundation to Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute, the state’s No. 1-ranked program for associate degrees in nursing.
The gift made in March, the largest in campus history, will allow Ivy Tech Terre Haute to expand its School of Nursing enrollment capacity. Additionally, the gift will provide support to the School of Health Sciences in developing a robust pipeline for future health care professionals.
Union Health employs more than 600 Ivy Tech graduates, which is equal to nearly 20% of their total staff. Union Health has served as a clinical site for Ivy Tech Terre Haute students for over 50 years. Those clinical experiences create an ideal pathway to full-time employment for graduates, but there is still a significant gap in skilled workers and workforce needs both locally and statewide.
This gift from Union Health Foundation will fund hiring nursing faculty and will allow Ivy Tech Terre Haute to increase nursing enrollment locally by at least 20 students.
Union Hospital Clinton honored
Union Hospital Clinton received the Community Impact Award from the Indiana Department of Health and State Office of Rural Health.
Each year, the state agencies recognize Indiana’s critical access hospitals and their staff members in various categories of excellence. The Community Impact Award is given to a critical access hospital that has made a major impact on its community on any health care-related measure.
Despite the challenges the pandemic created for the health care system, the development and implementation of heart scans played a key role in the Community Impact distinction, along with being a stroke ready and chest pain center designated facility.
Union Hospital Clinton is just one of 35 hospitals across the Hoosier state designated as a critical access hospital.
Naloxone vending machine
In June, Union Health announced the placement of Indiana’s newest naloxone vending machine at Union Hospital Terre Haute outside the emergency department. The machine is one of 19 placed statewide and is available for use by the public. Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the initiative in December 2021.
Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is a medication approved to reverse an overdose from opioids and is given when a person is showing signs of opioid overdose to block the deadly effects of the overdose.
The vending machines are programmed to dispense free naloxone kits. Each kit includes a single dose of naloxone, instructions for use, and a referral to treatment for substance use disorder. The machine holds up to 300 naloxone kits and is free to access.
Stroke treatment recognized
Union Hospital has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award. The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.
Union Hospital additionally received the Association’s Target: StrokeSM Honor Roll Elite award. Union Hospital also received the American Heart Association’s Target: Type 2 Honor Roll award.
New orthopedic partnership
Union Health this year announced a new partnership to expand orthopedic joint replacement services across the Wabash Valley. Union Health Orthopedics has partnered with Indiana Joint Replacement Institute allowing for the advancement of care coordination, clinical quality and an enhanced patient experience. This team of experts will build on the existing platform of providing orthopedic expertise and care with a focus on hip and knee replacements.
The Bone and Joint Center is located at 1725 N. 5th St. in Terre Haute, IN – on the campus of Union Health. For more information, call 812-242-3005.
Milk Bank partnership
Union Hospital teamed up with The Milk Bank and is an official Milk Depot/Donor Milk Express site. The Milk Bank is a nonprofit organization that promotes community health by expanding the safe use of human milk for all babies, especially premature and ill infants.
Approved area donors can drop off their excess breastmilk at Union Hospital. From there, the milk is sent to The Milk Bank where it is bottled, pasteurized and tested for sterility by an independent lab. Once checked for safety, the milk is then sent to ordering hospitals or outpatients with physician prescriptions.
To learn more about becoming a breastmilk donor, call The Milk Bank at 317-536-1670 or toll-free at 877-829-7470.
‘No One Dies Alone’
No One Dies Alone is a volunteer program that provides the reassuring presence of a companion to dying patients that would otherwise be alone. With the support of medical staff, Compassionate Companions help provide patients with a priceless human gift: a dignified death.
While the program has been in operation for 20 years on a global level, it is rather new for Union Health. Under the direction of the chaplain’s office, the NODA program is looking for interested, respectful members of our community and volunteers to serve as Compassionate Companions. To learn more about the NODA program, or to become a volunteer, contact the chaplain’s office at 812-238-7628 or dmoorehardin@uhhg.org.
Clinton pulmonary rehab facility
Union Hospital Clinton has doubled its pulmonary rehabilitation space to better serve more patients in Vermillion and Parke counties. Opening in February 2018 and funded by a grant from the Union Clinton Guild, Pulmonary Rehabilitation is a program designed to help people with chronic pulmonary disease live full, rewarding lives. The program consists of education, exercise and support.
Women’s services expanded
Melissa Barker, NP, offers home-based prenatal care where pregnant women can remain at home for their care. She works with a perinatal navigator to serve women where they are. They also see patients in Clinton once monthly.
Darla Berry, Certified Nurse Midwife, is offering both prenatal and women’s health care in Greencastle three days each week, in partnership with Putnam County Hospital. Again, with a goal to serve women where they are without the need to drive to Terre Haute.
New patient portal
Union Health implemented a new myunionhealth patient portal as part of the upgrade to its Electronic Health Record. The new patient portal became operational on Veterans Day, Thursday, November 11. In addition to new features, patients can now communicate directly with their provider, request prescription refills, as well as review previous lab work and provider visits.
— Information for this item was provided by Union Health.
