Union Health on Tuesday signed an agreement partnering with Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine to expand neurosurgical services and provide sub-specialized expertise for Wabash Valley residents.
As president and CEO, Steve Holman represented Union Health in signing the agreement, while Jean-Pierre Mobasser represented Goodman Campbell as its president.
Union Health’s Dr. Rebecca Lynch said, “Partnering with Goodman Campbell allows us to have their experts join our experts to make sure that we also are giving that cutting-edge diagnosis/treatment that we’re able to provide that here.”
The new partnership will promise greater convenience for local patients with complex neurological problems.
“There are a lot of patients with disease processes that do seek medical attention elsewhere, such as in Indianapolis, and this brings their expertise here to the Wabash Valley,” Lynch said.
Mobasser, himself a neurosurgeon, added, “We’re going to work with their existing neurosurgeons here, because there some things that can be done locally, but there are other things that need referral to a quaternary referral center, a specialized center for some of the complex neurosurgical problems that exist.
“That’s what our group specializes in,” he continued, “so we’ll be able to help triage these patients and making sure we can keep the people who can be managed safely here and having a streamlined pathway for patients who need to transferred to a subspecialized center.”
In the past, Lynch said, “We have had a very good level of treatment, but there are certain patients with different conditions that are very complex that do have to go to absolutely specialized centers that provide that type of care.
“Now with Goodman Campbell, we can bring a lot of their protocols, their pathways, their knowledge, their research here to Terre Haute so that we can keep some of those patients here,” she said.
Mobasser credited Goodman Campbell’s founder with heightening his specialty.
“Julius Goodman had a vision of subspecialized neurological care — that wasn’t common 30, 40, 50 years ago,” Mobasser said. “He looked for people with expertise in a specific subspecialized area within neurosurgery. It’s broken down into a whole host of neurological fields. Julius’ vision was to have a specialist on a national and regional level in each of these.”
In August, Union Health partnered with Indiana Joint Replacement Institute — based, like Goodman Campbell, in Indianapolis — to provide state-of-the-art hip and knee replacement surgery to Wabash Valley patients.
Indianapolis draws and inspires such high-tech medical services, Mobasser said.
“Part of it is the way Indiana is structured, almost as a hub-and-spoke model, where you have small and medium sized towns throughout the state with a large central, metropolitan area,” he explained. “You have experts who want to be in the large central metropolitan area taking care of very sick people with complex problems, and you have people who prefer to live in medium, smaller towns taking care of people with basic problems.”
What other forms of specialized care are on Union Health’s wish list?
“We as a team are always looking to do better, to expand, to take care of more patients here,” Lynch said. “So that’s our goal. We’re going to continue to think outside the box, to be creative and try to form the partnerships we need, as well as recruit and retain the staff experts we need.”
