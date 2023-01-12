Union Health has announced Laura Starks is Union’s new chief human resource officer.
Starks comes to Union Health with more than 15 years’ experience in the health care industry from Mercy in Missouri as vice president – HR operational performance.
Starks will focus on a full range of associate-centered needs including recruitment and retention, transparency, open communication and engagement, fair compensation, quality benefits and overall employee satisfaction.
The position was left vacant after the passing of Sally Zuel, who held the job for the last 16 years.
Starks is a graduate of Missouri State University, where she studied management. She also earned a master’s degree in business administration in 2010 from William Woods University.
