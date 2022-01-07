Union Health limits rapid COVID-19 testing

Union Health today announced it will limit the availability of rapid tests for COVID-19.
"Unprecedented amounts of testing on a national scale have created a huge concern related to testing supplies," Union said in a news release. "Many testing sites have been forced to change how testing is performed, including right here at Union Health – including Union Hospital Terre Haute, Union Hospital Clinton and Union Medical Group (Convenient Care Clinics).
"Resources and protocols will continuously change as we navigate the current COVID-19 surge and critical shortage of testing supplies."
Until further notice, Union said, rapid tests will be reserved for the following patients:
- High risk patients
- Pregnant patients or within six weeks postpartum
- Severely immunocompromised patients
- Health care personnel
Antigen testing and send out testing may be ordered for the remainder of patients needing testing.
