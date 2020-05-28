Union Health gives defibrillator to SMWC

In a move to make a campus safer, Union Health has presented an automated external defibrillator to the security team at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.
Dr. Hans Andreasen, medical director of population health, presented the AED to Greg Ewing, SMWC's director of public safety, to keep in the campus security vehicle as an extension of the campus health clinic.
“This is the one thing proven to really save lives,” Andreasen said of the AED.
Ewing said the security staff at the college has experience in law enforcement, firefighting and emergency medical services and can deploy the device in an emergency situation.
Several AEDs are located inside buildings on campus, but they may not be easily accessible depending on where an incident occurs.
“We quickly realized in the event of a cardiac arrest we would have to go find a stationary AED to bring back to the scene,” Ewing said of the security staff. “We really appreciate the generous donation. It will help my team respond more quickly.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.