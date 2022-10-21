Indiana State University has received a $300,000 gift from Union Health to fund a nursing student success center to support ISU students while creating a larger pipeline of nursing employees for Union Health.
In recognition of the gift, ISU’s Board of Trustees on Friday approved the naming of the Union Health Nursing Skills Lab in the College of Health and Human Services.
“We are grateful for our long partnership with Union Health and this generous gift to Indiana State University’s School of Nursing,” ISU President Dr. Deborah J. Curtis said in a news release. “Training high-quality nurses is one of the ways ISU serves the local community and the state, and this gift will help us accomplish this important goal.”
Union Health is an integrated health system made up of Union Hospital, Union Medical Group, and Union Hospital Clinton.
Within the success center, the gift will be used to fund professional support staff and peer tutors for nursing and pre-nursing students.
Professional nursing has been part of ISU since the university partnered with Terre Haute hospitals in 195O. The School of Nursing offers fully accredited undergraduate and graduate programs.
