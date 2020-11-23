The Union Health Foundation has awarded a $97,500 grant to Union Hospital for the purchase of a Masimo SafetyNet patient management system.
The state-of-the-art system allows clinicians to remotely care for patients via a tele-medicine device so they can recover in the comfort of their homes while under supervision of a hospital clinical team. Patients will be given a pulse oximeter to wear on their hand, which wirelessly connects to a smart device and transmits patients’ oxygen levels and other vital signs to a monitoring site at Union Hospital.
“Although the pandemic has stressed the hospital and its resources, innovative programs are being quickly implemented to revolutionize the healthcare system,” said Jimmy McKanna, manager of respiratory therapy at Union Health. “This technology is a giant leap into the future of healthcare. This system will allow monitoring of lower-acuity COVID-19 patients while they are at home, but still providing medical oversight and options for face-to -face assessments by clinicians at the Respiratory Clinic."
“We are extremely grateful to our donors. Their continued support makes it possible for the Foundation to help our community and healthcare providers in this fight against COVID-19,” said Foundation Executive Director Joel Harbaugh.
The Foundation recently kicked-off its Annual Community Giving Campaign, which will help fund the necessary resources local healthcare workers need to respond to the worsening health crisis.
To make a gift to Union Health Foundation’s Campaign and support the fight against COVID-19 in the Wabash Valley, go to unionhealthfoundation.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.