Union Health Foundation is now accepting applications for scholarship awards for the 2021-2022 academic year.
The foundation is offering 28 scholarships totaling more than $35,000 to Wabash Valley students pursuing higher education.
New this year, the entire scholarship application process is now online at www.unionhealthfoundation.org/scholarships. The online portal provides the added convenience of saving and modifying the application prior to submission and inviting references via email.
Please check the website for a complete listing of available scholarships and eligibility criteria. The deadline for submission is March 19.
“We are incredibly thankful to our donors, who have made it possible for the Foundation to invest in the education of our future leaders,” said foundation Executive Director Joel Harbaugh. “Many of these students are pursuing careers in healthcare and will end up serving patients right here in the Wabash Valley.”
Since 1985, the Union Health Foundation has awarded more than $758,000 to 649 area students seeking careers in nursing, physical therapy, respiratory therapy, medical research, pharmacy, and athletic training as well as other academic majors.
For questions or more information, call 812-238-7534.
