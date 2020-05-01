Union Health Foundation on Friday announced the recipients of 29 scholarships for the 2020-2021 academic year. The scholarships totaled $34,700 and were awarded to local students.
The recipients were:
• Madison Bagley of Terre Haute South Vigo High School, pursuing a B.S. in Psychology, at Indiana State University, received the Frank & Linda Shelton Scholarship.
• Colton Bursely of North Central High School, pursing B.S. in Cyber Criminology Security Studies at Indiana State University, received the Union Health Foundation Academic Scholarship.
• Elizabeth Carlton of Purdue University, pursuing a B.S. in Nursing, received the Gladys N. Marvel, R.N. & Cecil B. Marvel Memorial Nursing Scholarship.
• Jeremy Corbin of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, pursuing a B.S. in Nursing, received The Margaret Carroll Scholarship.
• Brianna Doll of Indiana State University, pursuing a B.S. in Biology, received the Eleanor N. Royse Health Careers Scholarship.
• Sydney Dunkin of West Vigo High School, pursuing a B.S. in Biology at Indiana University, received the Erin Bird-Isles Memorial Health Careers Scholarship.
• Abigail Grim of Terre Haute North Vigo High School, pursuing a B.S. in Nursing at Indiana University, received the Union Health Foundation Academic Scholarship.
• Abigail Hair of Terre Haute North Vigo High School, pursuing a B.S. in BioMedical Engineering at Indiana University - Purdue University, received the Century Club Health Careers Scholarship.
• Heather Hargis of Indiana State University, pursuing a Doctorate in Nursing Practice Doctorate, received the Burnita Laybold Hershfield Nursing Scholarship
• Brakayla Hillis of Indiana Wesleyan University, pursuing a Doctorate in Family Nurse Practition, received the Wanita I. & Ernest E. Hinshaw Nursing Education Scholarship.
• Katherine Holvey of Indiana State University, pursuing a B.S. in Nursing, received the Mary Kay Holvey-Aust Nursing Scholarship.
• Bailee Kennedy of Indiana State University, pursuing a B.S. in Nursing, received the Gertrude & Ralph Horton Grants-In-Aid for Nursing Education Scholarship.
• Breeze Keppy of Indiana State University, pursuing a B.S. in Nursing, received the Dr. C.N. Combs Memorial Nursing Scholarship.
• Savannah Limcaco of Indiana State University, pursuing a B.S. in Speech Language Pathology, received the Margaret Carroll Scholarship.
• Spencer Limcaco of Terre Haute North Vigo High School, pursuing a B.S. in Biology Plant Genetics at Purdue University, received the Union Health Foundation Academic Scholarship.
• Molly McClain of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, pursuing a B.S. in Nursing, received the Amanda Pugh Memorial Nursing Scholarship.
• Makenna McNabb of Indiana State University, pursuing a B.S. in Nursing, received the Gertrude & Ralph Horton Grants-In-Aid for Nursing Education Scholarship.
• Addeline Moeller, of Riverton Parke Junior/Senior High School, pursuing a B.S. in Nursing at Indiana State University, received the Gladys N. Marvel, R.N. & Cecil B. Marvel Memorial Nursing Scholarship.
• Jennifer Pence of Indiana Wesleyan University, pursing a M.S. in Family Nurse Practitioner, received the Michele Pantle Memorial Nursing Scholarship.
• Jamie Readinger of University of Southern Indiana, pursuing a Doctorate of Nursing Practice, received the Dr. J. Lewis and Florence Stoelting Scholarship.
• Olivia Seaman of Martinsville Illinois High School, pursuing a B.S. in Nursing at Millikin University, received the Union Health Foundation Academic Scholarship.
• Ariel Spivey of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, pursuing a B.S. in Nursing, received the Gertrude & Ralph Horton Grants-In-Aid for Nursing Education Scholarship.
• Ashley Stetter of University of Southern Indiana, pursuing a M.S. in Family Nurse Practitioner, received the Wanita I. & Ernest E. Hinshaw Nursing Education Scholarship.
• Kacie Trapp of University of Illinois at Chicago, Urbana Campus, pursuing a B.S. in Nursing, received the Gladys N. Marvel, R.N. & Cecil B. Marvel Memorial Nursing Scholarship.
• Danielle Voges of Indiana State University, pursuing a B.S. in Psychology/Pre-med, received the Margaret Carroll Scholarship.
• Karina Wallace Nursing/ Family Nurse of Northern Kentucky University, pursuing a M.S. Family Nurse Practitioner, received the Donna Hux Scholarship for Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice of the Wabash Valley.
• Abbigayle Ward of Terre Haute South Vigo High Schools, pursuing a B.S. in Occupational Therapy at Indiana State University, received The John C. & Jennie Figg Health Careers Scholarship.
• Brandon Wessel of Terre Haute North High School, pursuing a B.S. in Nursing at Indiana State University, received The Brandon Bickers Memorial Scholarship for Student Athletes.
• Jaren Woodard of Sullivan High School, pursuing a B.S. in Pharmacy at Purdue University, received the Century Club Health Careers Scholarship.
• Union Health Foundation is 501(c)3 non-profit with a mission to proactively advance the health and wellness of the Wabash Valley by providing funding for medical equipment and services, education, community health initiatives and patient assistant programs.
