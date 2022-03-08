Union Health donates $1M to boost Ivy Tech nursing program in Terre Haute

Union Health Foundation on Tuesday announced it will be giving $1 million to Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute, the largest gift in campus history, to expand its School of Nursing enrollment capacity.
Currently, 576 Ivy Tech graduates are employed by Union Health, 19% of the hospital's total staff. There remains, however, a significant gap in skilled workers and workforce needs both locally and statewide.
"This is an investment in our community, to help develop the workforce necessary to care for the Wabash Valley,” said said Foundation Executive Director Joel Harbaugh.
"By partnering with Union Health, we can produce more graduates who are highly skilled healthcare professionals ready for high-demand careers," said Ivy Tech Terre Haute Chancellor Lea Anne Crooks. "This multifaceted gift from Union Health will create a lasting impact on our economy for generations to come.”
Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann added, “Nursing Indiana back to health will require partnerships like these across Indiana. We are all in this together.”
