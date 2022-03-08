Union Health donates $1M to boost Ivy Tech nursing program in Terre Haute

Tribune-Star/David KronkeIvy Tech President Sue Ellspermann, Ivy Tech Terre Haute Chancellor Lea Anne Crooks, Union Health Foundation Executive Director Joel Harbaugh and Steve Holman, president and chief executive officer for Union Health, appeared Tuesday at the first event held at Union Health Hospital since February of 2020. Union Health Foundation gave Ivy Tech Terre Haute $1 million to expand its School of Nursing. It is the largest gift in the school's history.